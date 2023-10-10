Temperatures fall below average Tuesday

Cold front number two passes through the region Tuesday bringing temperatures down a few degrees and some very strong winds with it. Temperatures for the day will dip below average, with highs in the 60s and 70s near the coast and 70s and 80s inland. Winds will be the main impact from this system. If winds remain strong Tuesday morning, it could keep the marine layer from forming. If winds die down at any point, we can expect a rather dense marine layer with the possibility to produce drizzle to form. The real wind event starts later tonight after the front has passed through. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10pm Tuesday until 10pm Wednesday. Any fog or low clouds that do form in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, the cold front will bring some quick moving higher elevation clouds.

Very strong overnight winds should keep the marine layer from forming Wednesday morning. It'll be a rather cool start, so you may need to dress accordingly as you leave for work. Temperatures will begin to warm as the sun rises and it'll be a pleasant day, other than the wind. We will warm a few degrees throughout the region and will stay right at or a degree below average. Winds will be the main impact for the day with the possibility of gusts to exceed 55mph in higher terrain. You will want to avoid the beach this Wednesday as the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory that will begin at 3pm and expires 3pm Thursday, for beaches north of Point Conception.

The cloud cover for Thursday morning will also be dependent on winds. Thursday's forecast looks to be a little more tricky as winds shift from onshore to offshore, meaning hot and dry air from the interior of California will warm temperatures up. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs back up into the upper 60s and 70s near the coast and 80s inland. From Friday on, the weather pattern remains rather stagnant with temperatures near average and sunny evenings.