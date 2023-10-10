Expect a windy and mild Wednesday for all

Northerly winds are gusty across the entire region, and we will see the strongest winds in the evening on the South Coast, especially near Gaviota, Refugio and the Montecito hills. Gusts will be around 50 mph.

A wind advisory on the Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley will expire at 8:00 pm Tuesday. Another expires at 3:00 am Thursday on the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez Range. There is then a wind advisory for the east Santa Ynez Range, the interior Santa Barbara County mountains, and south Ventura County mountains from 10:00 pm Tuesday to 3:00 AM Thursday. Lastly, another is in effect from the north Ventura County mountains from 10:00 pm Tuesday to 10:00 pm Wednesday.

Weak cold fronts have brought extra cloud cover in addition to the marine layer. We are expecting light drizzle to be embedded in the marine layer overnight into Wednesday morning.

Low temperatures Wednesday be in the upper 40s to 50s. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. There will be little difference between coastal and inland areas.

Flow will begin its shift northeasterly Wednesday night. We will wake up Thursday to northeasterly winds in SLO County and Santa Ana winds in Ventura County. We will also warm up slightly.

Flow reverses onshore again and a trough will sweep through Friday, causing temperatures to cool again. It will be short-lived, as warmup from a ridge of high pressure is expected Sunday into early next week.