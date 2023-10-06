Heat lingers Saturday with relief starting Sunday

We can expect another day of heat with high pressure and offshore flow lingering into Saturday. However, the ridge and offshore winds will weaken as a trough begins its approach from the west.

There is a heat advisory for all coastal and valley areas. It expires at 7:00 pm Saturday. Risk of heat-related illness is elevated. Be very cautious also of doing anything that could create a spark and start a fire.

Low temperatures Saturday will mostly be in the mid 50s to 60s, but windier foothills may only drop to the 70s or even low 80s. High temperatures Saturday will mostly be in the 70s to 80s for coastal areas, and the 90s inland. There is a chance of some interior cities breaking 100 degrees.

As offshore flow weakens Saturday, there is a slight possibility that dense fog will develop directly on the coast. We are more likely to see patchy fog in coastal areas heading into Sunday as we flip to onshore flow. It will become more extensive early next week.

Troughing and a cold front will move down the West Coast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop significantly, and even wind up below average.

Winds will follow on the Southwest Coast on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, offshore flow is likely to re-emerge and temperatures will warm if they do.