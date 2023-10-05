Heating quickly Thursday

Expect another clear and beautiful sunrise here in Santa Barbara this Thursday morning. The marine layer will fail to form, due to breezy winds, meaning that once the sun starts to rise, temperatures heat quickly. It'll be a very similar day to Wednesday, except for even warmer temperatures. Highs for the day will be scorching in the upper 80s and lower 90s near the coasts and middle to upper 90s inland. Avoid strenuous activity outdoors and utilize air conditioning. Another round of weak Santa Ana winds are expected around lunch in the higher terrain areas near Ventura County. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for the San Gabriel Mountains until 3pm Thursday evening.

Sadly, the heat sticks around Friday, if not warming even more. Near the coast, increased sea breeze will keep the warming to a minimum but inland areas are not as lucky. The marine layer will fail to develop yet again, meaning rapid heating, sunny skies and a high UV index. It is imperative for those who work outside to practice heat safety and to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Santa Ana winds will continue down towards Ventura, but will be much weaker than Thursday and Friday, so minimal impact is expected.

By Saturday, the upper level system begins to break down and onshore flow will increase. This means more of a marine layer will develop and temperatures will cool, but only by a few degrees. Over the weekend and into next week we will start a cooling trend with temperatures back below average by Tuesday. The marine layer will strengthen and more dense fog will impact your morning commute.