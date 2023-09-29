Light rain and cooler temperatures this weekend

As a series of low pressure systems drop into the region, scattered showers and below average temperatures are on deck for this weekend. The strong onshore flow is keeping the marine layer in place as well. The cooling trend began Friday and temperatures will make a significant drop Saturday, especially for inland areas.

There was a light, patchy drizzle Friday morning. More clouds will move into the region late Friday, just ahead of most of the rain. The best chance of rain is most of Saturday, but rain totals remain low. Projected totals range from hundredths of an inch and up to a quarter of an inch of rain. By Sunday, there will be a chance of a sprinkle of rain in the morning, but the region will mostly dry out into the afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s for most of the reason, with overnight low temperatures trending cooler as well. After this weekend's unseasonably cool conditions, a warming trend will begin Monday. Temperatures rebound rapidly and will be above average by the middle of the week.