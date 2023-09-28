Temperatures drop, chance of rain increases

Wednesday was sunny and warm, but conditions took a turn Thursday. The combination of strengthening onshore flow and a series of low pressure systems dropping into the region, brought cooler temperatures. The night to morning low clouds and fog returned, with the marine layer expected Friday as well. Temperatures will continue to cool Friday, with highs in the 70s for inland areas and in the 60s along the coast.

The main weather story is the possibility of rain over the weekend. A low pressure system will make its way farther south toward the Central Coast Friday. The chance of scattered light rain begins Friday night and lingers into most of Saturday. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail into Sunday, but most of the region will be drying out.

Forecasted rainfall totals are low, with anywhere between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. The significantly cooler temperatures will be the main difference felt this weekend. By early next week, temperatures will rebound and warm up once again.