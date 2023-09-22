First weekend of Fall

Fall officially begins at 11:50pm Friday night, with below average temperatures expected into the weekend. Daytime highs were trending warmer Friday, with a slow and steady warmup underway into next week. Temperatures on Saturday will continue to trend warmer. Highs inland in the upper 70s and high along the coast primarily in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The gusty Northwesterly winds will continue to bring some air quality issues to the Central Coast from fires burning at the California and Oregon border. The poor air quality can potentially harm sensitive grounds, making it best to leave windows and doors closed to keep the air indoors pleasant. Friday night into Saturday, there will be mid-to-upper level cloud cover over the region because of Tropical System Kenneth that is off the coast of Baja. There will be increased moisture and humidity during this time, but actual rainfall is not expected.

After the warmup takes place, temperatures will still remain below seasonal average because of how unseasonably cool the weather has been this past week.