Below average, drizzly Sunday ahead

The fall-like pattern of gray skies and below average temperatures will linger into Sunday and the rest of the week. The dense marine layer produced a light patchy drizzle for some coastal areas Saturday morning, with similar conditions expected both Sunday and Monday. The marine layer was stubborn Saturday because of strong onshore flow keeping it in place, with minimal afternoon clearing for parts of the region.

Sunday will almost be a duplicate of Saturday. Daytime high temperatures inland will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Coastal areas will cool further, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight low temperatures are trending cooler as well, with temperatures in the 50s expected yet again.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday through Thursday because of an upper low that will move over the region. Temperatures could drop 8-15 degrees below seasonal average. There are not very many day-to-day changes within the next seven days, with the June-like pattern expected to stick around for the time being.