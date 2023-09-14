Fall-like weather persists

The calm weather pattern persists, with minimal changes in the forecast anticipated for the next several days. Temperatures remain below seasonal average into Friday and the weekend, with night to morning low clouds and fog. The marine layer has been stubborn and slow to clear for most coastal areas and valleys due to strong onshore flow keeping it in place. There will be some afternoon clearing on Friday.

Weak ridging could warm temperatures slightly over the weekend, but it will not be a drastic change or warmup. Friday will also feel like a "copy" and "paste" day weather wise. Daytime high temperatures will primarily be in the 60s and 70s along the coast. Inland areas will see more 70s than 80s, but will remain much warmer compared to the coastline.

Westerly winds will crank up early next week, with cooler conditions expected as a result. The weather pattern will be consistent, with no major day-to-day changes for the next seven days.