Warm weekend on deck

The weather turned a corner Friday, with warm and above average conditions in the forecast for the weekend. The slow and steady warmup is thanks to high pressure pushing in from New Mexico and onshore flow weakening. Daytime high temperatures were at least five degrees warmer everywhere, with a ten degree warmup for most valley areas.

The mini warmup will bring warmer temperatures on Saturday as well, with highs inland primarily in the 90s and highs inland in the 70s and low 80s. There was a shallow and dense marine layer along the Central Coast Friday morning, which prompted a Dense Fog Advisory to be issued. While that has expired at this time, more dense coastal fog is expected into Saturday morning.

Along with the morning marine layer, there will be increased cloud cover and mugginess in the region this weekend due to Hurricane Jova. There is even a 5-10% chance of showers or thunderstorms, primarily for the mountain areas. The beaches will be impacted by Jova as well, with both a Beach Hazards Statement and High Surf Advisory in effect.

The Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from 5pm Friday evening until Monday evening for Central and South Coast beaches. Dangerous rip currents and waves between five to eight feet are expected. The High Surf Advisory for Ventura County Beaches will also be in effect from 5pm Friday until 5pm Monday. If going to the beach is in your weekend itinerary, make sure to avoid getting into the water.

The warmup will linger into Monday before heat relief is expected to arrive.