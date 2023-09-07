A very nice Friday will lead into an even warmer weekend

From here through the weekend, we have nice conditions and warming temperatures. High pressure will expand westward from New Mexico, building heat into the Southwest US.

Lows Friday through the weekend will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. High temperatures Friday will be mostly in the 70s on the coast with some Central Coast beaches in the mid 60s, and in the mid 80s to low 90s inland.

Temperatures will leap up again Saturday, hitting about 6 to 12 degrees above seasonal norms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s on the coast, and in the 90s to low 100s inland.

We are still under onshore flow, but it is weakening. At times over the weekend, we may have some periods of offshore trends. The marine layer will be shallow, if it forms.

The big question marks in the forecast come from Hurricane Jova, as models are in disagreement over the impacts here. We may start to see some high clouds drifting over Friday, and potentially a cloud shield over the weekend. If that happens, our high temperatures could turn out a bit lower.

There is 10 percent or less chance of showers in our region. We are more likely to see bigger swells at south-facing beaches.

A cooling trend will take place next week with a deeper marine layer.