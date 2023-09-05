Skip to Content
Wednesday’s weather will stay steady

KEYT
Published 11:38 am

With persistent onshore flow, we will see yet another marine layer from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. It may be less robust than our Tuesday morning marine layer was.

Temperatures will stay cooler than normal Wednesday. Lows will be mostly in the mid 50s. Highs will run from the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast, and stick in the 80s inland.

High pressure will start to build around New Mexico Wednesday, and continue building through the weekend. This will create a slow and steady warmup for the time period, which will especially establish itself Thursday and Friday.

Onshore flow will weaken Thursday and the marine layer will be very patchy. Offshore trends are possible Friday through Sunday. That should keep skies sunny and conditions warm!

Anikka Abbott

