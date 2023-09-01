Drizzly start to September

Friday was cooler, milder, and foggier compared to the sweltering heat the Central Coast endured earlier in the week. The cooldown will continue into Labor Day weekend, with below average temperatures in the forecast. As Summer winds down, this weekend will surely feel more like fall. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday for coastal areas will primarily be in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s for inland areas, with cooler overnight lows as well.

The upper level low over Northern California brought moisture, southerly wind, and light rain chances to the Southern half of the region Friday. The chance of light rain has increased since Thursday, with precipitation and drizzle possible for most of Saturday. The marine layer will stay put, with minimal clearing expected Saturday afternoon.

A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from late Saturday night into Tuesday afternoon for Ventura County Beaches. Dangerously high tides between three to six feet expected are expected. It is best to maintain a healthy distance for the time being to ensure your safety.

Following a potentially damp weekend, temperatures will trend warmer on Labor Day. The warmup will be steady, with no major changes anticipated over the next several days. Generally calm conditions are expected for most of next week as well.