A fall-like Friday morning

Happy first day of September! It'll feel like a fall day as you head out the door Friday morning as the marine layer deepens and will likely produce some drizzle. It will be a rather dreary and damp morning along the coast. Clouds will clear after lunch and sunnier skies will prevail. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler due to stronger onshore flow. Expect temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s near the coast and 80s and 90s inland. One thing to keep an eye on this evening and overnight is southwesterly flow in the atmosphere. This could bring some monsoonal moisture into the region and with a rather unstable atmosphere, produce showers. Low pressure to the north could also stream extra moisture into the region, but models show minimal precipitation (if any) is likely. The highest rainfall amounts would be in the 0.5" near the south slope of the Santa Ynez Mountains, towards the coast a tenth of an inch or less is expected.

A very similar setup is in store for our Saturday. It'll be the perfect morning to sleep in as the morning will start out cool and drizzly yet again. Models show some very light showers early on in the morning but dry conditions by lunch. The marine layer will clear in a similar fashion to Friday, so better clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to warm due to the marine impact and very minimal temperature difference can be expected.

Sunday looks to have a foggy morning, but the marine layer is not expected to produce any precipitation. Temperatures stay below average and it'll be a pleasant day. By Labor Day temperatures begin to warm and we will be at or near average and starting a slight warming trend heading on into the workweek.