Tracking a cooldown Thursday

Dense fog developed down in Ventura County and up near San Luis Obispo early on this morning, visibility is down to just a quarter of a mile. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Ventura County Beaches along with San Luis Obispo County Beaches until 9am this morning. It will be imperative to drive with your low beams on and to allow extra time to make it to your destination Thursday morning. Clouds may be stubborn and slower to clear today but sunshine will peak through later this evening. Temperatures fall drastically, about 10 degrees in some areas. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s near the coast and 90s inland.

We will continue to cool a few more degrees Friday. Onshore flow will strengthen keeping temperatures mild throughout the Central Coast. The marine layer will be dense and may produce a light drizzle throughout the region, so plan accordingly. Better clearing and drying out can be expected in the afternoon and overall, it will be a mild and pleasant Friday.

Similar drizzly and dreary conditions can be expected Saturday morning. It'll be the perfect morning to sleep in! By lunch we can expect better clearing and brighter conditions. Temperatures continue to cool Sunday into Labor Day and temperatures stay below average as we track into September.