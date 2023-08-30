Relief is on deck after several toasty days

Wednesday was another mostly sunny and hot day for most of the region, with warm coastal temperatures as well. Relief from the very hot weather will arrive by Thursday and pleasant conditions will linger into Labor Day weekend. The Heat Advisory that has been in effect for most of valleys and foothills in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties is set to expire at 8pm Wednesday.

Daytime high temperatures on Thursday will be much cooler inland, with upper 80s and low 90s expected. Coastal areas will cool to down 60s and 70s. Temperatures remain consistently mild for a good portion of the seven day forecast. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect until 11pm Wednesday evening for Ventura County's Beaches. Abnormally high tides up to seven feet are expected. It is best to keep a healthy distance from the beaches to ensure your safety.

The return of the night to morning low clouds and fog will aid in the cooldown, with stronger onshore flow expected to replace the offshore trends that impacted the area for the first half of the week. The deep marine layer could produce a patchy drizzle Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday mornings. Some southwest winds will crank up in the afternoon as well, but are forecasted to remain below advisory levels for the time being.