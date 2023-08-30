Very slight cooling Wednesday

Tuesday night was warm and clear meaning the marine layer impact Wednesday morning will be minimal yet again. While it will be a pretty sunrise, temperatures will warm very fast without the fog and clouds to obstruct. We have one last day of heat to get through before a nice cooldown, expect highs in the 70s and 80s near the coast and triple digits inland.

Thursday is when the real cooldown occurs. High pressure sitting over the region will move towards the east and a low pressure system from the Pacific Northwest will move down into the northern half of the state. This along with better onshore flow will allow for temperatures to cool significantly, anywhere from 5-10 degrees. It'll be a beautiful and pleasant day, so make sure to get outside and enjoy!

By Friday we will be back into a more normal routine of fog in the morning and better clearing by the evening. Temperatures will continue to cool by a few degrees and we will stay below average while headed into Labor Day.