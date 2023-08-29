Slight relief from the heat will arrive Wednesday

An excessive heat warning will remain in place until 8:00 PM Tuesday for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains, the Santa Ynez Range, and the Southeast Ventura County Valleys. Temperatures could reach up to 108 degrees and risk of heat-related illness is significantly elevated.

The warning will turn into an advisory from 8:00 PM Tuesday to 8:00 PM Wednesday for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains with temperatures up to 97 degrees.

A heat advisory is also in place until 8 PM Tuesday for the Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, SLO County mountains and valleys, inland Ventura County Coast, and remaining Ventura County valleys. It will expire later at 8:00 PM Wednesday in the southern mountains of Ventura County. Temperatures will be in the 90s up to 105 degrees.

Sundowner winds are picking up once again on the Southwest Coast and in the Western Santa Ynez Range. A wind advisory is in place from 6:00 PM Tuesday to 3:00 AM Wednesday. Gusts will be up to 50 mph.

Lastly, there is a beach hazards statement through Tuesday evening on Central Coast and Ventura County beaches. High tides will be abnormally high between 6.6 to 7 feet.

With the resurgence of onshore flow, there may be a reappearance of the marine layer Wednesday morning and evening, namely for the Central Coast, with plenty of sunshine midday.

A trough will move through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night to Wednesday, weakening high pressure here at home. From Thursday, there may be a more dramatic cooldown and the marine layer will deepen as the low makes its way to NorCal.

There will be little change over the weekend as the upper low stays parked over the state and onshore flow remains moderate to strong. A small ridge of high pressure Monday will maneuver in on Monday from the west, pushing the low east and warming temperatures slightly.