Short heat wave underway

A mini heat wave is well underway, with the hottest conditions expected Monday and Tuesday. This quick warmup is because stronger offshore trends and a ridge of high pressure building over the region. The coastline is lacking the presence of the marine layer, with generally clear skies expected over the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued several heat alerts for most areas away from the coast. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8pm Tuesday for the Santa Ynez Mountains, Ventura County Valleys, and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

A Heat Advisory also remains in effect until 8pm Tuesday for Cuyama Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County Inland Coast, Ojai Valley, and Central Ventura County Valley. High temperatures could potentially get up to 105 degrees for these listed areas. The forecasted extreme heat can cause heat related illnesses and an increased risk of fire danger.

Gusty Sundowner winds are expected along with the heat for portions of Santa Barbara County. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Monday until 3am Tuesday for Santa Ynez Mountains Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Wind speeds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will begin to cool down Wednesday, with heat relief expected for inland areas into the end of the week.