Temperatures will warm through the weekend and beyond

A large upper high over Oklahoma will move west through the weekend, eventually sitting over SoCal by Sunday afternoon. Consequently, the warmup is beginning and it will ramp up as we head into early next week.

Saturday's low temperatures will once again be in the 50s to 60s. Highs will be mostly in the 70s to 80s for coastal areas, making it a perfect beach weekend. Inland areas will be hot in the 80s to 90s.

Temperatures will warm again Sunday, finally hitting above average. The warmup will continue into Tuesday, which will be the hottest day for most cities. Interior areas will have a few days over 100 degrees, which will likely trigger heat alerts.

With weaker onshore flow, the marine layer will shrink some with dense fog Friday night into Saturday morning. Some offshore flow will develop Sunday and will clear skies better.

The heat wave abruptly stops Wednesday and Thursday with a trough and stronger onshore flow. The marine layer will deepen and temperatures will drop a few degrees each day.