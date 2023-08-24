Warmup begins Friday

Stronger onshore flow brought cooler temperatures and a stubborn coastal marine layer to the Central Coast Thursday. The calm weather pattern will continue into Friday, with temperatures trending just a few degrees warmer. Sundowner winds will crank up along the southwestern coast by the afternoon, but wind speeds should remain below advisory levels.

Daytime highs for inland areas will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s. The morning gray skies will clear by the afternoon, with a mild to warm Friday on deck.

A significant warmup will begin this weekend, with Monday and Tuesday slated to be the hottest days of next week. The heat is thanks to strong high pressure in the east that will expand westward over the next several days. The National Weather Service has not issued any heat alerts at this time, but that will likely change by the start of next week. Inland areas will feel the brunt of the warmup, with mild to warm weather in the forecast for coastal areas.