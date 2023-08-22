Quiet weather pattern persists

Calm, sunny, and mild conditions were the name of the game on Tuesday as the last of Hilary officially moved out of the region. The generally quiet weather pattern will persist into Wednesday and the rest of the week. All the weather alerts that were in effect have expired.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Wednesday as well, due to a ridge of high pressure to the east of us. Along the coast, highs will primarily be in the 60s and 70s yet again. Inland areas will warm up slightly, with daytime high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Overnight low temperatures will be mild.

The return of onshore flow likely means the marine layer will redevelop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The fog will dissipate, with plenty of sunshine and sunny conditions in the forecast for the next several days. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler before another warming trend takes over this weekend.