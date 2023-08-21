Benign weather from Tuesday on

Daily rain records were broken pretty much everywhere in LA, but also at the Oxnard and Santa Barbara airports. Hilary mostly rained on areas to the east of Highway 101 along the Central Coast, and some Central Coasters didn't see a drop of rain. Of our tri-county area, eastern Ventura County had the highest rain totals.

There is still a chance of afternoon and evening isolated thunderstorms in the mountains. However, Hilary is out of the way, and we have much more benign weather ahead!

Tuesday's low temperatures will be warm in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will be in the 60s for some Central Coast beaches, mostly in the 70s for all other coastal areas, and in the 80s to low 90s inland.

Areas with wet ground may see radiation fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, but the marine layer is expected to be minimal. The air will be drier and skies will be clearer.

A huge upper high centered over Missouri will expand over most the US on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees Tuesday, and another 3 to 6 degrees Wednesday.

A large trough will stop the high from expanding Thursday, and will subsequently push the upper high to the east over the weekend. The marine layer will be limited and temperatures will stay below normal through the entire period.