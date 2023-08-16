Thursday will be quiet and slightly cooler up and down the coast

We have changing weather once again! On Thursday, the upper high that gave us a warm Wednesday will retreat east. As it does, an upper low to the west will drift towards the Central Coast, where it will sit through Friday. The night to morning marine layer will deepen, and then clear to mostly sunny skies during the day.

Temperatures will cool both days, winding up below average Friday. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s both days. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s on the coast, and even cooler at some Central Coast beaches. The Santa Ynez Valley will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the interior in the 90s to low 100s.

Tropical Cyclone Hilary is forecast to be south of Acapulco, Mexico on Saturday, then just off the Baja coast on Sunday. We will get more humid, and potentially have more mid-level cloud cover over the weekend.

More models are showing moisture reaching our area. Rain from this tropical system is expected as early as late Sunday, with higher chances on Monday, and possibly showers persisting into Tuesday.

Rain may be heavy at times, and could bring short periods of flooding concerns. Gusty southeast winds will accompany this storm and surf will be higher. Temperatures will also rise for warm and muggy conditions.