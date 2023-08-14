Typical August weather conditions prevail Tuesday

Weather-wise, it's rather an unremarkable start to the week.

A typical "Fogust" pattern is in full swing. The night to morning marine layer pattern will be consistent this week on the Central Coast, but will struggle to form midweek on parts of the South Coast. Skies will mostly clear out midday each day.

There will be slight warming each day through midweek as high pressure noses in from the southeast and onshore flow weakens.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. High temperatures will be near normal - mostly in the 70s on the coast, and mostly hitting the 90s to low 100s inland.

Wednesday will be warmest day this week, sitting a few degrees above normal.

An upper low moves southwest on Thursday and Friday. As it does, onshore flow will increase and deepen. the marine layer. Temperatures will drop slightly Thursday and Friday.

Models split next weekend due to a tropical system off Mexico. These storms are typically hard to forecast as they constantly change. Either way, temperatures will decrease, but clouds and humidity will increase.

Some models show the upper low associated with the system going north into Baja and California. Others show it going more traditionally into the Pacific Ocean. Its trajectory will determine our moisture chances as we get closer to the weekend.