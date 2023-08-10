A drier and slightly warmer Friday

We've had a bit of rain thanks to remnants of tropical storm Eugene! After today, we should be drying back out again. Mid-level cloud cover will gradually decrease tonight. However, cyclonic flow will keep the marine layer in place on the coast.

The upper low will hardly move Friday, but the atmosphere will be drier. There will still be lingering instability over the mountains, Cuyama Valley, and interior San Luis Obispo County. As such, we can't rule out a stray thunderstorm or two.

Friday will be sunnier, and temperatures will warm 3 to 6 degrees, still staying below normal. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Highs will be in the 60s to mid 70s on coast, and the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

Conditions will be a little more normal Saturday. The upper low and marine layer stay, and temperatures will rise slightly.

Sunday and into next week, the upper low will sit to the west of California. There will be a steady 2 to 3 degree rise in temperature each day.

Next week, the marine layer will be a consistent fixture on the Central Coast, but it will be much more variable on the South Coast. Sundowners will affect the Gaviota Coast each evening.