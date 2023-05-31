May Gray will turn into June Gloom Thursday

Lows are hardly changing Thursday, sticking to the upper 40s to 50s. Highs will stay mostly in the 60s with some 70s in the interior.

Onshore flow is staying strong, and will bring back again a very stubborn marine layer. Clearing will be slow, and reverse clearing is possible. Gusty southwesterly winds will affect the interior.

By Friday, the region will start to warm under a small ridge of high pressure. Temperatures warm slightly more even into Saturday, putting inland areas near normal, though the coast may lag slightly under still.

An upper low will start to develop near the West Coast Sunday, and fully move in early next week. Temperatures will slide downwards Monday and Tuesday, and June Gloom will be in full force.

There may also be moisture or instability Monday and Tuesday as the low crosses our area. This brings another chance of thunderstorms or hail, especially for mountain areas.