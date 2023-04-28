Fog continues in coastal area, advisory in effect

Happy Friday! It's another foggy morning. There is an advisory in effect across the coastal region. It is essential to drive with lots to caution as the visibility is low in parts of the region. Luckily, warmer temperatures are expected throughout the region.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire coastal area from San Luis Obispo County, all the way through Ventura County. It will also impact the Central Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley areas. There will be very low visibility, which will create dangerous driving conditions. This expires at 9 a.m. this morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Warmer and drier than normal conditions with breezy northeast to northwest winds at times expected across valleys and mountains. Coastal areas will remain mild with persistent low clouds and local dense fog. Mild to warm temps are expected across the region.

Temperatures are expected to pick up through Saturday, be sure to hydrate and wear that sunscreen! The marine layer will deepen rapidly Sunday night and Monday. There are some chances of rain showers on Tuesday, so have those umbrellas ready to go.