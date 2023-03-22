Drying out on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine by the weekend

Scattered showers linger into Wednesday, with relief from the wet weather in sight. The rain has been moderate to heavy at times, but the activity is less widespread than it was on Tuesday. By late Wednesday into early Thursday, some clouds will linger and there will be a few sprinkles of rain. By Friday and into the weekend, plenty of sunshine is in the forecast. Temperatures remain chilly and below seasonal average for the time being.

The Wind Alerts have expired, with significantly less wind today. The Flood Watch remains in effect until 5pm Wednesday for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. There is still a possibility of flooding near or around roadways, creeks, streams, and rivers.

The Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of Ventura County and Santa Barbara Counties will expire at 11pm Wednesday night. The cold, winter storm is responsible for the likelihood of low level snow, with several inches of snow possible at 3500 feet. Several feet of snow will fall for elevations at 6000 feet or higher.

Flooding at or near beaches is a possibility as well, which is why a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 2am Thursday for the beaches of the Central and South Coast, and until 3pm Thursday for Ventura County. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 2am Thursday for the beaches of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, and until 3pm Thursday for Ventura County. There is an elevated risk of drowning under these conditions, it is best to avoid the beaches for the time being.

There is another chance of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain totals currently look underwhelming.