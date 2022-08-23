Mild temperatures for the rest of the week

​​​​​​​High pressure will persist over southwest California with near normal temperatures through Friday. Slight cooling is expected this weekend followed by another warming trend next week. Night and morning low clouds will remain confined to the coastal areas.

Coastal areas remain strongly influenced by the marine layer with low clouds and fog at night and into the morning. This will only vary by a slight degree the next dew days. Temperatures will remain close to normal for these areas with little flunctation.

Temperatures across interior sections will slowly decrease the remainder of the week.

A weak upper level trough sliding over the northern Rockies should cool us down this weekend to temperatures below normal. Bringing coastal temperatures into the mid 70s to mid 60s. Inland temperatures will be in the 80s.

A rebound of temperatures is expected for next week.