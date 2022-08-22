Warm up for your Tuesday forecast

Heat advisory all day Tuesday for Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties mountains, Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County’s interior valleys. A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in warming temperatures through midweek, with the warmest day on Tuesday. A shrinking marine layer will limit night to morning low clouds to mainly coastal areas Tuesday through Friday, especially south of Point Conception.

We expect a morning marine layer for all coastal areas this week, but the marine layer will not be as thick as it was Monday. This will allow for a slightly warmer Tuesday. Coastal spots will be in the 70s with inland spots in the 90s to triple digits.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday with the return of onshore flow. This will actually bring high temperatures below normal for this time of year. Letting us enjoy a very mild forecast this week after Tuesday.

As the ridge pushes east at the end of the week, temperatures are expected to cool an additional couple degrees.