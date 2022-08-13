Warm and breezy weekend weather

Above normal temperatures and low humidity will continue through the weekend with night to morning low clouds and fog along the Central Coast.

Synoptically, the area remains under the influence of a persistent upper-level high currently centered over the Great Basin. The orientation of this system continues to bring anomalously high moisture into the southwest and monsoonal showers are active east of our area again today.

An upper level trough / low will drop down the California coast to about the San Francisco Bay latitude by Tuesday but this shouldn't affect our weather.

Southern Santa Barbara County will see northwesterly winds return again this evening, but they should remain just below advisory level. Night to morning marine layer stratus/fog will likely remain confined to areas north of Point Conception. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above seasonal normals.

Monday and Tuesday will be quite similar to Sunday, with the wildcard being the upper level low that will drop down the coast, but still not seeing any impactful weather associated with that feature.

For the extended forecast, the main feature will continue to be the upper level high centered over the four corners region on Wednesday and then building over CA Thursday and Friday. The main impact will continue to be monsoonal showers and thunderstorms fed to areas east and south of Ventura County. The forecast will remain otherwise typical for August, with temperatures a bit above normal and high pressure dominating the forecast. The areal coverage of marine layer stratus/fog will likely remain north of Point Conception, with only patchy conditions south of Point Conception. Skies should remain clear to partly cloudy.