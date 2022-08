Staying warm and sunny this weekend, with a little relief on Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to 80s at the coast and 90s to triple digits inland. A wind advisory is in place for the Gaviota coastline and western Santa Ynez Range from 7 tonight until 3 Saturday morning. High tides and strong southerly flow has prompted a beach hazards statement for the Ventura County beaches until Saturday morning.

