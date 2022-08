Dry weather, fair skies and only a minimal marine layer presence is expected this week. Just a slight increase in temperatures as we head towards the weekend. Low clouds and fog are expected for the Central Coast overnight into the early morning besides that mostly sunny skies with just a few mid and high clouds streaming through. Highs along the coast primarily in the 70s to low 80s, highs inland in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

