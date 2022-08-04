Temperatures stay warm, humidity increasing for your Friday

Temperatures are staying warm with 70s to 80 at the coast and upper 80s to 90s inland. Humidity is increasing. Monsoon showers and thunderstorms are possible over parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties tonight and Friday, then again next week. A warming trend is expected over the weekend with highs near to slightly above normal in most areas.

Friday expect low, mid and high cloud cover with increasing sunshine as we head throughout the day. Humidity will remain high and temperatures will be at or just above normal.

After Friday the air mass stabilizes so the weekend forecast remains thunderstorm free. With less moisture in the air, fewer clouds, strong high pressure aloft, and weakening onshore flow, most areas should see a warming trend Saturday and Sunday.

Marine layer will be less disrupted with no debris clouds drifting through so likely a more solid stratus coverage with areas of dense fog near the coast. This will cool the Central Coast down just a tad for this weekend.

Monsoon moisture returns next week with showers and thunderstorms possible over the eastern mountains most days. Overall, pretty typical August conditions.