Dry for now, but humidity back in forecast

Warm and drier day Tuesday. We do have some mid and high cloud cover streaming in from Tropical Storm Frank out in the Pacific. This is expected to continue the next couple days. Expecting winds to get breezier tonight into tomorrow, for now staying below wind advisory levels.

During this time lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, highs in the 70s at the coast to 80s and 90s inland. Monsoonal flow is expected to reestablish for the end of the week. A very slight chance of thunderstorms is possible for Friday - Sunday. Expect humidity levels to increase. Beach hazards statement for Ventura County beaches until Wednesday afternoon due to rip currents and higher surf.