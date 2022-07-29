Humid weekend ahead with a chance of thunderstorms for the mountains

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Night through morning low clouds and fog should remain confined to areas near the coast through much of next week, and temperatures will generally be within a few degrees of normal. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Highs at the coast in the 70s, inland in the 90s.

High will remain centered over northern California/northern Nevada through Saturday then will be pushed eastward Sunday/Monday as upper low moves across the Pacific Northwest. Near the surface, weak to moderate onshore flow will prevail.

Forecast-wise, main issue will be the threat of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms. Northeast to east flow will prevail through Saturday then will shift to the southeast and south Sunday and Monday which will allow for an impressive surge of monsoonal moisture. A chance of showers/thunderstorms is warranted through Monday.

During the day on Sunday, the precipitation threat will retreat to the mountains/deserts/interior sections then down to just the LA/Ventura mountains/Antelope Valley Monday afternoon.

Given the copious amount of moisture, any thunderstorms that develop will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. There will still be the potential for some isolated lightning strikes outside the rain cores which could lead to some fire issues.

Given the monsoonal push, the marine layer stratus pattern will be greatly disrupted through the period. So, will just go with a generic partly to mostly cloudy sky forecast for the area. As for temperatures, the forecast confidence in low due to the potential impacts of cloud cover associated with the monsoonal push. So, actual temperatures could differ noticeably from the forecast through Monday. With respect to winds, there will be the potential for some gusty thunderstorm outflow winds through the period, but otherwise no significant wind issues are anticipated.