Humidity increases for the weekend

Temperatures will remain near normal in most areas through the week with very little day to day change. Night through morning low clouds will continue across the coasts. There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms over Los Angeles County this weekend with the best chances over the mountains and deserts. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are just expecting monsoonal clouds and higher humidity. High pressure continues over northern California and the Pacific Northwest creating east to northeast flow aloft over southern California. Marine layer will still be around but will be highly disrupted by this moisture aloft so a fair amount of uncertainty with that part of the forecast. But otherwise fairly quiet through Friday with highs continuing to be near to slightly below normal. Forecast gets more interesting late Friday night into the weekend as there is a chance for thunderstorms, but it looks like the chances stay to areas south of Ventura County and east of our area.