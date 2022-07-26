Clouds clear by the afternoon bringing warmer temperatures

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal in most areas through the week with very little day to day change. Night through morning low clouds will continue across the coasts and lower valleys each day. Gradual increase in sunshine as we head to the end of the week, along with a couple degrees of warming in most locations. Lows in the 50s. Highs for the coast and coastal valleys in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs in the far interior in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Nothing remarkable in the local weather next few days. Marine layer depth started to lower last night in response to the building ridge over the western states, though ultimately this will have a much greater impact on the Pacific northwest and northern California. Down here just a very slow warming trend with temps getting back closer to normal for coast and valleys by the end of the week.

Monsoon taking a break and shifting farther east through the end of the week. Marine layer stratus will be have less inland push the next few days but should still squeak in to some of the valleys and linger along some coastal areas well into the afternoon.

Main story for the weekend appears to be the increasing monsoon moisture into southern California. Areas east and south of us may see thunderstorms. Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties just expect higher humidity creating muggy conditions.