The coast is the place to be this warm weekend

The weekend temperatures will give off the feeling of a typical summer day around the central coast, but will be pushing above average for majority of the weekend. Inland areas will see much warmer conditions where there is expected triple digit numbers. There is a heat advisory in place starting at noon on Saturday and running until Monday night.

The best way to beat that interior scorch? Head to the coast, where there are many activities going on all weekend long, including the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara Friday and Saturday. With a quick come-and-go for the marine layer and temperatures ranging in the mid-70s, Santa Barbara is set for clear skies and slight breezes all weekend.

If you are up north a bit more, there is the Santa Barbara County Fair, held at the Santa Maria Fairpark. You can expect peak heat in the mid 70s each day between noon and 5:00 pm. It will be the complete opposite up there when it comes to lingering heavy fog, as it will approach earlier in the night and stay around longer in the mornings.