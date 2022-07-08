A warm start to the weekend

Temperatures are warming again on Friday, even a bit around the coast as they sit at mid-to-high 70s. The inland areas are in the 80s and 90s, but a nice 70s around the Central Coast.

That marine layer is not going anywhere, it's just a matter of how quickly it will disappear from our forecast after the morning hours. It shouldn't take long, especially starting on Saturday. South of Pt. Conception will see mostly clear skies for majority of the day, but the typical layers in the overnight to morning hours will stick around.

Conditions will stay slightly above average on Saturday and Sunday with high pressure continuing to build. No heat advisories are expected but sundowners will pick up Saturday night.

Onshore flow begins on Monday as temperatures will cool a tad at the start through the middle of next week.