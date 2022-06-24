Friday evening forecast June 24th

Temperatures are staying pretty consistent into Friday night with the coast staying in the 70s during the day and inland seeing about 10 degrees warmer.

The marine layer across the coast will be slow to clear Saturday morning as it will be heavy starting this early evening. Tomorrow, in general, will be very similar to Friday, but progressing to Monday it will show that marine layer start to clear quicker.

The cause of the slow but increasingly quick drop off of the marine layer will be due to a buildup of high pressure, with its peak coming on Monday. There is a heat advisory in place in Los Angeles County and Ventura County mountains starting Sunday morning and going into Monday night.

There will be a cool down by around Wednesday of next week, but coastal areas will remain consistent.