Friday evening forecast June 10th

We're continuing to see those temperatures rise as we head into the warm weekend. That high pressure will bring very warm and dry conditions mostly to the interior into Saturday with possible record high temperatures. While the inland areas will see consistently high temperatures through Saturday, the coast will be reasonably cooler.

Tonight and tomorrow morning will still bring some clouds and fog but will clear out much quicker than what we saw today along with it being a more shallow marine layer, which will help keep temperatures cool.

Luckily, this heat wave is temporary as we start to see significant cooling by Sunday and all the way into the middle of next week; however, another rise in temperatures will pick back up by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.