Friday evening forecast May 27th

That marine layer we have become used to will linger on across the coast and valleys during the night and morning hours into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will also stay just below average into Sunday but onshore flow will start to weaken early next week.

While we have those below average temperatures, Sundowner winds will appear this weekend, mostly in the evening hours. That northerly offshore flow will warm up the Santa Barbara region. No wind advisories are in place currently but plans can change depending on the gusts coming through by Sunday.

Most valley areas are down in degrees but the coastal areas are actually a bit warmer today due to earlier clearing than we have typically been seeing. Most areas will start to see clearing around Sunday including a weakening onshore flow.

