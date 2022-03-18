Cooldown for your weekend forecast

A significant cooling trend is expected for this weekend along with a chance of light rain and mountain snow. Expect highs to drop into the 60s, below normal for Saturday with a slight recovery on Sunday. Rain amounts if any would be very small just a couple hundredths of an inch. Much warmer temperatures are expected next week as strong high pressure builds into the state. Near record high temperatures are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunday is the first day of Spring!

We expect a marine layer to rapidly develop Saturday morning with low clouds and possibly dense fog for the Central Coast. The Ventura and south Santa Barbara County areas may be spared from stratus, but wouldn't be surprised to see patchy low clouds there as well. High clouds will increase on Saturday for all areas with light rain spreading to the Central Coast any time in the afternoon. Rain amounts will remain in the disappointing category and mainly less than 0.05", except for 0.10-0.20" in northern counties. Much drier air will move into downslope areas of the mountains Sunday and winds will become much stronger. Expect many wind advisories being issued for large portions of the region for Sunday into the early evening.

By Monday clouds will be blown out from the passing storm system and winds will turn more northeasterly. Would expect some pockets of 10-20 percent humidity as the air mass continues to dry. North winds line up over the Santa Ynez Range for Monday evening and Sundowners could start up again for that area.

The main story next week will be building high pressure, persistent offshore flow, dry air, and near record-breaking high temperatures. Good agreement with ensemble data leading the way toward hot weather from Tuesday through Thursday and likely extending through Friday. Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s to 80s during this time.