Windy and warmer Wednesday Forecast

Windy conditions will continue at times through Thursday morning, strongest across the Santa Barbara south coast and most of the mountains. Temperatures will remain above normal this week, primarily in the upper 60s to upper 70s. A significant cooling trend is expected by the weekend with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Much warmer temperatures expected again next week.

Wind advisory for Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains until 3 Wednesday morning. A wind advisory is in place for Ventura County mountains from 8PM until Wednesday at 9AM. Northerly flow to continue through Wednesday night and additional wind advisories are possible for the same areas.

Expect higher than normal surf and strong rip currents this week. High surf advisory for Central Coast until 5PM Thursday with sets up to 12'. High surf advisory for Ventura County coast from Wednesday 2PM until Thursday 2PM.

Wednesday should be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with temperatures staying above normal expecting upper 60s to upper 70s.

Thursday we are expecting more cloud cover and temperatures will stay warm. Additional warming expected Friday with lighter offshore winds in the morning turning onshore in the afternoon.

Weak system over the weekend will bring cooler temperatures and a very slight chance of precipitation and mountain snow.

Next week's forecast is looking considerably warmer, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday.