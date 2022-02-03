Thursday morning forecast February 3rd

Thursday temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with cold air advection lingering. Most areas will stay in the low to mid 60s. Morning temperatures are especially chilly, reaching near freezing on the Central Coast, triggering a frost advisory until 9:00 am.

The morning will start off breezy to windy, but gusts will die down for a bit in the afternoon. Wind advisories covering Ventura County will expire at noon. However, a high wind watch will go back into effect for the mountains in the evening and run through Friday afternoon, gust reaching up to 65 mph.

The break from the wind will be short-lived, as northeasterly winds pick up Friday morning. However, a lack of cool air advection means that temperatures will finally start to rise.

Over the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will nose its way into Northern California, aiding our warmup. Conditions will remain breezy to windy through next week and temperatures will increase to well above normal.