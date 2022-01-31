Monday morning forecast January 31st

A small cooldown is taking effect across the region. Temperatures will be mild in the mid 60s for the most part.

Our region is at the southwest end of a broad trough, covering much of the continental US. Onshore flow will bring back the marine layer to the Central Coast, making for foggy morning conditions.

The trough will elongate Tuesday and onshore flow will increase, spinning up an eddy on the Ventura County coast in the morning. As the trough moves, it will set us up for offshore flow by the evening, gradually clearing skies.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the Great Basin Wednesday, which combined with cold air advection will start moderate to strong offshore winds. Persistent offshore flow and ridging will warm temperatures from Thursday through Saturday.