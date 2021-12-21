Several chances for rain this week

Showers are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon primarily along the Central Coast. The showers will strengthen to moderate rainfall Wednesday night for San Luis Obispo County with the heaviest rain reaching northern Santa Barbara County by daybreak. It should make its way to the South Coast by 8AM Thursday. The moderate rain event will continue through Friday morning. Friday and Saturday winds will be gusty at times and scattered showers are possible. As the colder air moves through snow may develop in our mountains over the weekend. Temperatures will be chilly and below normal across the region.

RAIN TIMING:

Wednesday through Sunday

-Peak of event on Thursday

-surrounded by showers



AMOUNTS:

Wednesday through Sunday

Coast/Valleys: 1.5-3"

South facing slopes/mountains: 2-5" (may be higher in Santa Lucia Range in SLO County)



IMPACTS:

*Travel and commute delays due to slick roadways and ponding water

*Localized flooding

*Mud and rocks on mountain roads

*Winter driving on mountain roads this weekend