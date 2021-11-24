Slightly warmer forecast for Thanksgiving

Offshore flow will bring mostly clear skies to the area through next Tuesday. Another surge of gusty northeast winds will develop through this evening, with damaging winds possible in some areas tonight and Thursday. Gusty northeast winds should then continue Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal for the coast and valleys through Thursday. An extended duration of very dry and warm weather can be expected through the holiday weekend into early next week.

Santa Ana winds will pick up strongly by the evening hours. There is a wind advisory for all of Ventura County with gusts upwards of 50 mph. The advisory upgrades to a high wind warning Wednesday at 6PM and continues until Thursday at 3PM with gusts up to 70 mph. Winds will slowly diminish by Friday.

There is also a red flag warning in place for Ventura County in place through 6:00 pm Friday. Relative humidity will reach between 10 to 15 percent today, and as low as 2 to 8 percent Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are very chilly in the morning, but mild to warm for Thanksgiving highs. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures are in the low 30s Thursday morning to prompt a Freeze Warning for San Luis Obispo County interior valleys from Thursday 2AM - 9AM.

The ridge of high pressure will center itself more over Southern California by Friday and stay in place with offshore flow through early next week. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal for the entire time period, in the 70s to 80s.